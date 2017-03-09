Mansfield Timberview tops Corpus Christi Memorial in 5a semi

Mansfield Timberview outscored Corpus Christi Veteran's Memorial 15-3 to open the third quarter and cruised to a 68-48 victory in a UIL Class 5A semifinal.
Chris Mullins scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the second half Thursday in San Antonio as four different Wolves (31-7) scored in double digits, including Tim Johnson with 20 and Isaac Likekele with 14 plus a team-high 13 rebounds.
Veteran's Memorial (31-7) limited Timberview to 22 first-half points and trailed by just four at the break as the Eagles used a flexible zone defense that denied Timberview driving shots. But the Wolves spread the floor and pushed the pace in the second half, piling up 46 points, 24 on the fast break.
Will Chayer had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Veteran's Memorial.
