Fort Bend Marshall 82-59 over Justin Northwest in 5A semi

Tajzmel Sherman scored four of his game-high 25 points in the second quarter as Fort Bend Marshall used a 13-0 spurt to pull away and coast 82-59 over Justin Northwest in a Class 5A semifinal.
Northwest (32-6) rallied Thursday from an early 13-6 deficit to take the lead at 24-23 but Marshall (32-7) then scored on six straight possessions and forced four Northwest turnovers to fuel the 13-0 run.
Sherman added six rebounds, Jabari Rice scored 18 points with eight boards and John Walker III contributed 15 points and seven rebounds.
Avery Anderson scored 23 points with seven rebounds for Northwest while teammate Jordan Keys added 12 points and Jay Am 'Mons chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.
Marshall plays Mansfield Timberview Saturday for the Class 5A championship.
Comments