Cards visit Nationals

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Jhonny Peralta snags a hard hit ball during their game against the Nationals.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake throws against the Nationals.
Multiple image panorama inside the new The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches is in its inaugaral season and hosts the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals for spring training. The two-team facility has a 6,500 seat stadium as its centerpiece. The Astros and Nationals training areas each feature a six-field layout.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake throws against the Washington Nationals during Friday’s spring training game. See a gallery of photographs and videos from spring training at bnd.com.
Washington Nationals catcher Pedro Severino puts the tag on St. Louis Cardinals Dexter Fowler.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miguel Socolovich throws against the Nationals.
St. Louis Cardinals Jhonny Peralta made several defensive plays against the Nationals on Friday.
The Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals line up for the National Anthem inside the new The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake throws against the Nationals.
St. Louis Cardinals Greg Garcia heads for third base against the Nationals.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sanda Alcantara throws against the Nationals.
St. Louis Cardinals Kolten Wong catches a infield pop up against the Nationals.
St. Louis pitcher Mike Leake fires a pitch during Friday’s spring training game.
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Jhonny Peralta throws to first against the Nationals.
