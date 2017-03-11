NBA Capsules

Russell Westbrook had 33 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his 32nd triple-double of the season, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 112-104 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday.
Westbrook broke a tie with Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68) for the second-most triple-doubles in a season. Oscar Robertson set the record of 41 in 1961-62.
Victor Oladipo added 22 points to help the Thunder win for the third time in four regular-season meetings with the Jazz.
Utah was without center Rudy Gobert and forward Derrick Favors because of leg soreness, and Gordon Hayward played only 21 minutes, finishing with nine points — 13 below his average.
The Thunder opened the second half with a 14-5 run to take a 23-point lead. Westbrook had four assists during the spurt.
CLIPPERS 112, 76ERS 100
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Paul scored 30 points and DeAndre Jordan had 19 points and 20 rebounds, helping the Clippers to their fourth win in five games.
Paul also had seven assists, and Blake Griffin added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
The Clippers trailed 79-75 after three quarters but opened the final period with a 10-0 run. Los Angeles has beaten Philadelphia in 10 of their last 11 meetings.
Richaun Holmes led Philadelphia with 24 points and nine rebounds. Dario Saric added 16 points, and Jahlil Okafor had 14.
The Sixers have lost four in a row and seven of eight overall.
Comments