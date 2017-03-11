Long Beach St. women edge Santa Barbara 56-55 for MWC title

Long Beach State guard Anna Kim, front, goes up for a basket under defense by UC Santa Barbara forward Drew Edelman during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West tournament Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Long Beach State won 56-55.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Long Beach State forward Madison Montgomery, right, looks to shoot under defense by UC Santa Barbara forward Drew Edelman during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West tournament Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Long Beach State won 56-55.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Long Beach State head coach Jody Wynn, center right,, hugs her player as they celebrate after defeating UC Santa Barbara in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West tournament Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Long Beach State head coach Jody Wynn, center, hugs Anna Kim, right, as they celebrate after defeating UC Santa Barbara in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West tournament Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Long Beach State players pose for photos after defeating UC Santa Barbara in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West tournament Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Long Beach State head coach Jody Wynn celebrates while holding the net after defeating UC Santa Barbara in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West tournament Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Long Beach State guard Anna Kim celebrates her team's 56-55 win against UC Santa Barbara in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West tournament Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Long Beach State players celebrate after winning the Big West NCAA college basketball tournament championship game against UC Santa Barbara Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Long Beach State won 56-55.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
UC Santa Barbara forward Chaya Durr, front, gets her shot blocked by Long Beach State forward Madison Montgomery during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West tournament Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Long Beach State guard Anna Kim, left, and UC Santa Barbara guard Onome Jemerigbe fight for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West tournament Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Long Beach State guard Anna Kim celebrates her basket against UC Santa Barbara during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West tournament Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
UC Santa Barbara guard Onome Jemerigbe, right, drives past Long Beach State guard Gigi Hascheff during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West tournament Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
UC Santa Barbara forward Chaya Durr, right, grabs the ball as Long Beach State guard Jewelyn Sawyer watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West tournament Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Long Beach State forward Madison Montgomery, front, and UC Santa Barbara forward Drew Edelman fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West tournament Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
UC Santa Barbara guard Drea Toler, right, goes up for a basket under pressure by Long Beach State forward Madison Montgomery during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West tournament Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
