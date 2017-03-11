Bishop Miege wins Kansas girls 4A-DI state title

Johnni Gonzalez and Hunter Bentley combined for 49 points, leading Bishop Miege to a 66-59 victory over McPherson on Saturday in the Kansas girls Class 4A-DI state championship game.
It was the fourth straight title for the Stags (22-3), who executed their full-court press to near-perfection in delivering their 20th title under longtime coach Terry English.
Taylor Robertson and Mandi Cooks combined for 50 points for McPherson (21-4) in a game at Tony's Pizza Events Center that was dominated by four players — two from each team.
Bishop Miege opened a two-point lead after three quarter and took control in the fourth, hitting crucial free throws down the stretch to put the game away.
