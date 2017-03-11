Skyline wins Missouri's Class 2 girls basketball title

McKinsey Mountain had 20 points, Savannah Owen added 10 and Skyline routed Adrian 69-42 on Saturday night to win Missouri's Class 2 girls state basketball championship.
It was the sixth state title for the Tigers (31-2), who won back-to-back championships in 1996-97 and 2003-04. Their last state title came in 2008.
Skyline raced to a 25-8 lead after the first quarter, pushed the advantage to 42-23 by halftime and never looked back in beating Adrian for the second time this season.
The Blackhawks (30-2) also lost to Skyline in December.
Lauren Shipley and Bailey Reed scored 12 points apiece for Adrian.
