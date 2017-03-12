WNBA star Brittany Griner re-signs with Phoenix Mercury

1:53 Cardinals Michael Wacha Pause

2:49 St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha

1:40 Sulbrena Day talks about being named COO of Touchette Regional Hospital

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

1:26 Driver killed in crash on Mascoutah Avenue

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

2:00 Beauty and the Beast US Official Trailer

1:51 Gen. Carlton Everhart II observes Air Force training