Sports

March 13, 2017 7:17 AM

Storm dumps more than 9 inches of snow in southern Minnesota

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Snow-covered roadways are making travel difficult in parts of Minnesota.

Southern regions of the state have been hardest hit by a winter storm marching across the Midwest. The State Patrol responded to nearly 400 crashes across the state Sunday. A multi-vehicle pileup temporarily shut down Interstate 694 in Fridley.

More than 9 inches of snow piled up in St. James with 8 inches in Madelia and Wabasso. In the Twin Cities, snowfall amounts totaled 1 to 4 inches. Forecasters say Sunday was the snowiest day in the Twin Cities metro in nearly three months.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

New Cardinals pitcher John Gant talks spring training experience

View more video

Sports Videos