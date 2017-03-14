Hill, Black carry Illini past Valpo 82-57 in NIT opener

2:37 Nancy Reagan Dies at 94 Pause

1:51 St. Clair County Jail superintendent discusses overcrowding issues

1:48 Fairview Heights police officer donates bike to local security guard

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:11 Mark Smith scores 45 for Edwardsville in sectional final win

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

1:12 New Cardinals pitcher John Gant talks spring training experience

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband