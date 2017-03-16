Getzlaf, Rakell keep rolling as Ducks drop Blues, 2-1

0:25 Two-car accident at Illinois 161 and N County Road in Mascoutah Pause

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

2:28 Sheriff Rick Watson talks about sales tax referendum

2:32 Belleville mayor gives tour of City Hall renovations

1:51 St. Clair County Jail superintendent discusses overcrowding issues

1:04 Retired Illinois state police trooper talks about his novel