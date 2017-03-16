Panik's late power-play goal lifts Blackhawks past Senators

Richard Panik scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, lifting the Chicago Blackhawks to a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.
Panik scored on the power play on a one-timer off a pass from Patrick Kane with 3:01 remaining. Duncan Keith also scored and Scott Darling made 33 saves to help the Blackhawks get their second straight win.
Kyle Turris scored for Ottawa, and Mike Condon finished with 26 saves as the Senators squandered a chance to move in to first place in the Atlantic Division.
The Blackhawks took a 1-0 lead at 8:04 of the third as Keith's shot eventually found its way across the goal line. Condon made the initial save on the shot but the rebound bounced off a collection of bodies in front of the net before crossing the goal line.
Turris tied it on a one-timer from the right side on a power play with 8:37 remaining. The puck beat a screened Darling over the shoulder with Bobby Ryan on top of the crease.
For two periods the defense and goaltending were the stories as neither team was able to score despite combing for 43 shots on goal.
The Senators had 21 shots on Darling through the first two periods but another 23 were blocked by Blackhawks skaters. On the other side, Condon made 22 saves while his teammates blocked 10 additional shots.
Condon's best save was a glove grab off Artemi Panarin in the second after Senators forward Derick Brassard tried to clear the puck behind the goal but it bounced off the side of the net right to Panarin in the slot.
The Senators had back-to-back power plays late in the second as Marian Hossa was called for holding just eight seconds after Marcus Kruger finished serving his interference penalty.
Ottawa had two shots on each of those power plays with no luck. Cody Ceci had no luck either as he was staring at a wide-open net from the face-off circle but the puck jumped over his stick.
NOTES: Jyrki Jokipakka, Christopher DiDomenico, Mark Stone, Mark Borowiecki and Craig Anderson were scratches for the Senators. ... Michal Kempny, Tomas Jurco, Artem Anisimov, Michal Rozsival and Dennis Rasmussen sat out for the Blackhawks. ... Hossa played his 1,300th game.
UP NEXT
Blackhawks: At Toronto on Saturday night.
Senators: Host Montreal on Saturday night in the opener of a two-night, home-and-home set.
