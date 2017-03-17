Magic end 4-game skid with 109-103 win over Suns

Evan Fournier scored 25 points, and the Orlando Magic ended a four-game losing streak with a 109-103 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
Nikola Vucevic, playing on a gimpy ankle that he rolled Thursday night at Golden State, scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in 32 minutes. Aaron Gordon added 17 points, and Terrence Ross made a 3-pointer with 2:07 to play that gave Orlando a 107-98 lead that the Suns couldn't overcome.
T.J. Warren's 26 points led the Suns, who have lost five of six. Rookie point guard Tyler Ulis, making his second career NBA start, scored 19 points and added eight assists.
Suns leading scorer Devin Booker was held to 10 points and didn't score until the third quarter.
