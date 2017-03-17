NHL Capsules

21:28 Hero paramedic who saved baby from Silver Lake tells his story Pause

18:27 Hero paramedic who saved baby from Silver Lake has press conference

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, Yes we can

1:12 New Cardinals pitcher John Gant talks spring training experience

0:49 Swamp Tales a taste of Louisiana near Carlyle

2:28 Sheriff Rick Watson talks about sales tax referendum