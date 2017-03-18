Notre Dame beats Ravenswood, wins Class A title

Jarrod West Jr. scored 29 points and Notre Dame rode a fast start to a 63-55 victory over Ravenswood on Saturday for the Fighting Irish's first Class A state championship.
Gabe Zummo added 15 points for Notre Dame, which raced to a 43-21 halftime lead.
West, the son of Notre Dame coach and former West Virginia standout Jarrod West, was 9 of 13 shooting in the game and added six assists and four rebounds.
Ravenswood made a furious run to cut the deficit to 58-51, but Notre Dame made seven of 14 free throws in the final 2:07 to finish off the game.
Riley Heatherington had 25 points and eight rebounds to lead Ravenswood, which was trying to add to Class AA titles won in 2006 and 2009.
Notre Dame had made it to the title game for the first time since 1986.
