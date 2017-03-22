O'Fallon vs. Althoff Girls' Soccer

Althoff's Liesl Whitener passes the ball away from O'Fallon's Tamia Cash during their game at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville on Wednesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Althoff's Emelia O'Neill pulls away from O'Fallon's Amy Muschler during their game at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville on Wednesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Althoff's Jackie Minor and O'Fallon's Kylie James close in on the ball during their game at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville on Wednesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Althoff head coach Juergen Huettner.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
O'Faalon goalie Bri Honma makes a save during their game against Althoff at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville on Wednesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
O'Fallon head coach Craig Dippel.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
O'Fallon's Madison Brake and Althoff's Andersyn Foster battle for the ball.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Althoof's Emelia O'Neill and O'Fallon's Maggie Sheerin battle for the ball during their game at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville on Wednesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com