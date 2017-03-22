Ducks drub Oilers 4-3, ending goalie Talbot's night early

Rickard Rakell scored the go-ahead goal, Hampus Lindholm had a goal and two assists, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Wednesday night.
Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves, and Josh Manson and Patrick Eaves also scored as Anaheim passed Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division with nine games remaining for both teams.
Cam Talbot gave up four goals on 18 shots before being pulled midway through the second period as the Oilers' four-game winning streak ended. Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, giving him 84 points to extend his league lead, and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers.
Mark Letestu added a 6-on-3 power-play goal with 6.7 seconds remaining.
Comments