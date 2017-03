4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election Pause

1:39 Prosecutor talks about Montrell Cooper murder case

2:13 Bride puts generations of family wedding dresses on display

2:57 Belleville couple landscapes without a lawn

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

2:06 Research scientist Melissa Haeffner talks about her trip to Antarctica

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners

1:10 Making perfect pour-over coffee