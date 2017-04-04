Maroons defense shines in softball win over Collinsville

Belleville West junior pitcher Paige Cates scattered five hits while striking out six and walking just one in the 3-0 over the Collinsville Kahoks Tuesday.
She also got a lot of help from stellar defense behind her.
“Paige did a really good job and, I thought, got stronger as the game went on,” said West coach Casey Garrett. “Defensively, I’m really proud of the girls because this is the best game we’ve played all year.”
Maroons senior co-captain Kailey Bold ran into the center field fence, robbing Isabelle Marsala of extra bases in the first inning, and third baseman Izzy Holtrop ranged far behind the bag to back-hand a hit away from Amy Kuehn in the second.
But big defensive plays by West in the fifth and sixth took likely runs off the board in an otherwise tight game.
Emily Lautz led off the Kahok fifth with a double and was on third base with just one out. Emily Fable ripped a line drive toward the gap in right-center, but Maroons second baseman Abby Gibson went high to take away the hit, then caught Lautz leaning too far off third for an inning-ending double play.
Madeline Lautz led off the seventh with a single and tried to advance to third on another double off the fence by her sister. But Maroons’ left-fielder Kiri Evans threw her out on a strike to Izzy Holtrop to end the threat.
“We’re young, and that’s just who we are,” said Collinsville first-year coach Brett Swip. “We have some things to learn and need some time to acclimate at this level. I mean, you don’t get thrown out from the fence when you’re in eighth grade like you do when you go against players who will be playing in college like Kiri will be.”
The young Kahoks fell to 4-9 and have lost six in a row. They’ll be back at home against East St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Maroons have won three straight to improve to 3-5. West is scheduled to face Triad at home Wednesday.
Key moments
West took the lead with two runs in the first inning. Claire Marlen doubled to right center, advanced to third on a ground ball, then scored on a wild pitch. Senior Alyssa James later doubled off the yellow plastic at the top of the fence to drive home Holtrop, who had reached on a walk.
The Maroons picked up an insurance run in the fifth when Marlen doubled on a soft liner that skipped past the diving center fielder, then scored on a clutch hit by Holtrop.
Key performances
Cates was solid in the pitching circle for the Maroons, facing no more than four batters in any inning and stranding four.
Madeline Lautz also pitched well for Collinsville, allowing just four hits while striking out seven. Apart from Emily Lautz’s two doubles and Madeline Lautz’s seventh-inning single, Faith Hall and Madison Reklein also had hits.
Comments