Randy Wells steps down as Grizzlies pitching coach

Randy Wells has stepped down as head pitching coach of the Gateway Grizzlies. Wells made the decision after realizing the time commitment would affect the time he spends with his family.
Wells also is the head baseball coach at Althoff and is the owner and operator of K3 Baseball Academy in Belleville.
“I knew going in what the requirements were but feel that it’s unfair to the organization and my family to not do the job to the fullest,” Wells said. “I knew that with Richard Barrett on staff, capable of stepping in to do the job, it was a good move for me, and it was the right decision for me to step down. This decision allows me to spend time with family and my son this summer.
“With the age that my son is at, I want to be around as much as I can after being away for winter and spring baseball.”
Grizzlies general manager Steve Gomric and field manager Phil Warren say they support Wells’ decision.
“The travel involved with coaching at the professional level is demanding,” Warren said. “I’m excited that Randy will still be involved with us. He will be coaching our catchers on a volunteer basis at home games. He will also fill in as a volunteer bench coach during home games. Our players will most certainly benefit from his coaching.”
The Grizzlies have promoted Richard Barrett to head pitching coach for the 2017 season. Barrett was recently hired as the assistant pitching coach after serving as a volunteer instructor for the Grizzlies in 2016.
The former closer spent six years in independent baseball and holds two franchise records for the Grizzlies, including most games pitched and most saves.
“Richard will excel in this role. I look forward to his contributions, on and off the field,” said Warren. “I expect Richard will establish himself as a professional coach, as well as influence our culture at the Gateway Grizzlies.”
