Gateway Grizzlies set to open short preseason schedule

The Gateway Grizzlies opens a brief four game pre-season schedule on Tuesday when it travels to Marion to takes on the Southern Illinois Miners.
Gateway will make its 2017 GCS Ballpark debut on Wednesday when it takes on the Miners beginning at 11:35 a.m. Tickets are $7 for lawn seats and $10 for a field box seat. Included in the ticket price is a hot dog and drink.
Gateway then plays at River City at 11:05 a.m. on Friday before concluding its preseason schedule on Saturday when it hosts River City beginning at 7:05 p.m. Saturday is Tribute to the Hill Night at GCS Ballpark with Yogi Berra Bobbleheads given out.
The Grizzlies open the regular season on May 12 when they host the Florence Freedom in the opener of a three game series beginning at 7:05 p.m. Postgame fireworks will follow. Single games with Florence at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. will conclude the brief homestand.
Manager Phil Warren returns for his 11th season with the Grizzlies who fnished 44-53 a year ago and well out of playoff contention
