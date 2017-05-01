Indy car drivers to test at Gateway Motorsports Park

Verizon IndyCar Series and Indy Lights teams will test at Gateway Motorsports Park on Tuesday in preparation for the inaugural August 26 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Presented By Valvoline.
All 21 IndyCar drivers and teams are expected to participate. IndyCar drivers will test from noon to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Indy Lights teams will test at 10:45 a.m. and again at 3:15 p.m.
This will be the first opportunity for media and fans to see the stars and cars of the Indianapolis 500 on Gateway Motorsports Park's unique 1.25-mile oval as they prepare for the inaugural Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Presented By Valvoline on August 26. In addition to America’s best drivers, the inaugural event also will draw competitors from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Russia and the United Kingdom.
Spectator grandstand gates will open at 11 a.m. Adult spectator grandstand admission is $20. Kids 15 and under are free. Parking is free. The May 2 test also is an excellent opportunity for fans to scout their favorite seats while cars are on the track at full speed.
