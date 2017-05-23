Sports

Tennessee officially announces addition of James Daniel

The Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee has officially announced the addition of Howard graduate transfer James Daniel, who was the nation's leading Division I scorer in 2015-16.

School officials said Tuesday that the 6-foot guard had signed with Tennessee. Daniel had tweeted Tennessee's logo with the message #vol4life and told ESPN on Monday that he was joining the Volunteers.

Because Daniel has graduated, he can play for Tennessee this season rather than sitting out a year as a regular transfer.

Daniel averaged 27.1 points in 2015-16 to lead Division I. He played just two games last season due to an ankle injury.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said in a release that "he recognized that our program has a lot of positive momentum and it means a lot to us that this was an important factor for him."

