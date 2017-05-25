Belleville West moves to regional final

Belleville West’s Isabella Holtrop and Kiri Evans celebrate the tying run against O'Fallon during the regional semifinal at O'Fallon.
Belleville West pitcher Paige Cates was the winning pitcher against O'Fallon during the regional semifinal at O'Fallon.
Belleville West catcher Aleigha Cory grabs a high pitch against O'Fallon during the regional semifinal at O'Fallon.
O’Fallon catcher Ashley Schloer eyes down a Belleville West runner during the regional semifinal at O'Fallon.
O’Fallon outfielder Nikole Patterson catches a pop fly against Belleville West during the regional semifinal at O'Fallon.
O’Fallon third baseman Taylor Van Ausdall tags Belleville West’s Abigail Gibson out at third during the regional semifinal at O'Fallon.
Belleville West’s Kiri Evans beats the throw back to O'Fallon pitcher Hayleigh Yuenger to score in the 1st inning of the regional semifinal at O'Fallon.
Belleville West shortstop Claire Marlen grabs an infield blooper against O'Fallon during the regional semifinal at O'Fallon.
O'Fallon pitcher Hayleigh Juenger throws against Belleville West during the regional semifinal at O'Fallon.
A trail of dirt flies as Belleville West 2nd baseman Abigail Gibson throws to first against O'Fallon during the regional semifinal at O'Fallon.
Belleville West outfielder Kiri Evans makes a diving catch against O'Fallon during the regional semifinal at O'Fallon.
O’Fallon 2nd baseman Jordan DeRemer dives for a ball against Belleville West during the regional semifinal at O'Fallon.
O'Fallon’s Miley Brunner works to grab an infield hit against Belleville West during the regional semifinal at O'Fallon.
Belleville West center fielder Kailey Bold grabs a hard hit ball against O'Fallon during the regional semifinal at O'Fallon.
