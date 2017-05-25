Maroons rally for five runs with two out in seventh

Belleville West junior Aleigha Corey drove home senior Kiri Evans with the tying run with two outs in the seventh inning of the O'Fallon Class 4A Regional Tournament. The Maroons scored five in the inning to defeat the host Panthers and advance to the regional championship game.
Todd Eschman teschman@bnd.com
Dupo's Barlow doubles in the fourth

Sports

Dupo's Barlow doubles in the fourth

Dupo senior shortstop Skylure Barlow doubles home Holly Wilson and Cameron Foster to put the Tigers ahead of East Alton-Wood River in the fourth inning of the Class 2A regional championship game.

Sports Videos