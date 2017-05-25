Maroons rally for five runs with two out in seventh
Belleville West junior Aleigha Corey drove home senior Kiri Evans with the tying run with two outs in the seventh inning of the O'Fallon Class 4A Regional Tournament. The Maroons scored five in the inning to defeat the host Panthers and advance to the regional championship game.
Todd Eschmanteschman@bnd.com
Belleville East advanced to the finals of the O'Fallon Class 4A Baseball Regional with a semifinal win over Springfield. Junior pitcher Ben Cruikshank led the way with a dominating four innings of relief.
Dupo senior shortstop Skylure Barlow had a game-tying double the in the fourth and a game-winning sacrifice fly in the sixth to lead the Tigers to a win over East Alton-Wood River and a 2A softball regional championship.