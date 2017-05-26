Sports

May 26, 2017 8:57 PM

Estrada's pinch homer lifts Minnesota over Indiana 9-8

The Associated Press
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.

Pinch-hitter Eduardo Estrada's three-run homer gave Minnesota the lead in the eighth inning, and the third-seeded Gophers overcame a six-run deficit to beat Indiana 9-8 in a Big Ten Tournament elimination game Friday night.

After Ben Mezzenga's two-run double pulled the Gophers within 8-6, Estrada drilled a 2-1 pitch from Kade Kryzsko (1-1) over the right-field fence for his second homer of the season.

The sixth-seeded Hoosiers (33-22-1) had gone up 6-0 in the sixth on Jeremy Houston's solo homer.

The Gophers (35-20) had two runners on with no outs in the ninth, but Luke Miller was tagged out in a rundown between first and second after Craig Dedelow flied out, and Fred Manke struck out Logan Sowers for his second save. Tim Shannon (3-0) pitched two-thirds of an inning for the win.

Minnesota advanced to play Iowa on Saturday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Former Belleville West star Brian Hill bumped to Day 3 of NFL draft

Former Belleville West star Brian Hill bumped to Day 3 of NFL draft 1:52

Former Belleville West star Brian Hill bumped to Day 3 of NFL draft
Edwardsville basketball's Mark Smith chooses Illinois 3:35

Edwardsville basketball's Mark Smith chooses Illinois
East St. Louis QB follows coach P.J. Fleck to Minnesota 2:02

East St. Louis QB follows coach P.J. Fleck to Minnesota

View More Video

Sports Videos