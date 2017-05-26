Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park in Boston, Friday, May 26, 2017.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park in Boston, Friday, May 26, 2017. Charles Krupa AP Photo
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park in Boston, Friday, May 26, 2017. Charles Krupa AP Photo

Sports

May 26, 2017 9:33 PM

Rodriguez strong, Red Sox down Mariners for 5th straight win

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer
BOSTON

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched six scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox took advantage of a sloppy performance by the Seattle Mariners to earn their season-high fifth straight win, 3-0 on Friday night.

It was the third consecutive win for Rodriguez (4-1), who went six innings, gave up just five hits and struck out four while throwing a season-high 112 pitches. Craig Kimbrel earned his 13th save.

Rodriguez has pitched at least six innings in his last seven starts, going 4-0 in that span.

The only run support Rodriguez needed came in the second inning, when Hanley Ramirez scored on Josh Rutledge's RBI groundout. Boston added two more runs in the sixth, scoring on a wild pitch and passed ball.

Yovani Gallardo (2-5) took the loss. He lasted 5 1/3 innings, gave up seven hits and was responsible for all three of Boston's runs. Seattle has won just one of its last seven.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Carlos Martinez's foundation helps Hispanic kids in Fairmont City

Carlos Martinez's foundation helps Hispanic kids in Fairmont City 4:14

Carlos Martinez's foundation helps Hispanic kids in Fairmont City
Cardinals' Triple-A team creates giant Super Mario game for fans 1:17

Cardinals' Triple-A team creates giant Super Mario game for fans

St. Louis outfielder Tommy Pham after Cardinals' win over Cubs 1:58

St. Louis outfielder Tommy Pham after Cardinals' win over Cubs

View More Video

Sports Videos