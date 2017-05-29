FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2016 file photo, Athletic Bilbao's head manager Ernesto Valverde waits for the start of a Europa League group F soccer match against Rapid Vienna in Vienna, Austria. Athletic Bilbao said on Wednesday May 24 that Valverde will not remain as the team's coach next season, clearing the way for his expected move to Barcelona.
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2016 file photo, Athletic Bilbao's head manager Ernesto Valverde waits for the start of a Europa League group F soccer match against Rapid Vienna in Vienna, Austria. Athletic Bilbao said on Wednesday May 24 that Valverde will not remain as the team's coach next season, clearing the way for his expected move to Barcelona. Ronald Zak, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2016 file photo, Athletic Bilbao's head manager Ernesto Valverde waits for the start of a Europa League group F soccer match against Rapid Vienna in Vienna, Austria. Athletic Bilbao said on Wednesday May 24 that Valverde will not remain as the team's coach next season, clearing the way for his expected move to Barcelona. Ronald Zak, File AP Photo

Sports

May 29, 2017 12:25 PM

Barcelona hires former player Ernesto Valverde as its coach

The Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain

Barcelona says former player Ernesto Valverde will be its new coach.

The longtime Athletic Bilbao manager is replacing Luis Enrique, who ended his three-year stint after winning the Copa del Rey on Saturday.

A former forward, the 53-year-old Valverde played two seasons with Barcelona in the late 1980s and was coached by Johan Cruyff, the Dutch great who gave Barcelona its winning identity.

The announcement was made on Monday by Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu after the club's board meeting.

Valverde's official introduction to fans and the media will be made on Thursday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tiny golfer, big swing

Tiny golfer, big swing 0:48

Tiny golfer, big swing
Boy who hit hole-in-one at golf course in front of Tiger Woods says it was his first 2:46

Boy who hit hole-in-one at golf course in front of Tiger Woods says it was his first
She's 26 and part of a milestone in marathon baseball history 2:50

She's 26 and part of a milestone in marathon baseball history

View More Video

Sports Videos