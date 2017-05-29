Sports

2 ex-Penn State players pull upset at US Amateur Four-Ball

The Associated Press
PINEHURST, N.C.

The team of Brendan Borst and Thomas McDonagh beat medalists Clark Engle and Will Grimmer on Monday in the first round of match play at the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship.

Borst and McDonagh — former players at Penn State — pulled the biggest upset in the round of 32. Playing on the Pinehurst No. 2 course that has hosted three U.S. Opens, they earned a 3-and-2 victory and never trailed Engle and Grimmer, teammates at Ohio State.

Wilson Furr and Davis Shore, who finished one stroke behind the Engle-Grimmer team during stroke play, defeated Micah Dean and Alex Rodger 5-and-4.

The round of 16 and quarterfinals are scheduled for Tuesday with the semifinals and 18-hole championship match Wednesday.

