Miami Marlins' Justin Nicolino delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, May 30 2017, in Miami. Gaston De Cardenas AP Photo

Sports

May 30, 2017 8:00 PM

Phils' Velasquez, Marlins' Nicolino leave game with injuries

The Associated Press
MIAMI

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez has left his team's game at Miami in the second inning because of a right elbow flexor strain.

Marlins left-hander Justin Nicolino has left the game with a bruised left index finger. His status is day to day.

Velasquez pulled up in pain Tuesday night after throwing a pitch to J.T. Realmuto, and the Phillies' trainer and manager hustled to the mound. Following a brief conversation, Velasquez departed trailing 1-0.

Nicolino, who pitched three scoreless innings, was injured when he bunted in the third and reached second on a throwing error. It was unclear whether the throw hit his hand as he reached first.

