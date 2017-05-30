Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton, left, runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday May 30, 2017, in Miami.
Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton, left, runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday May 30, 2017, in Miami. Gaston De Cardenas AP Photo
Sports

May 30, 2017 9:25 PM

Stanton hits 14th homer as Marlins beat Phillies 7-2

By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
MIAMI

Giancarlo Stanton hit his third homer since moving into the No. 2 spot in the batting order, a change that has revived the Miami Marlins, who won their third game in a row by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Marcell Ozuna also homered for the Marlins, whose modest winning streak is their longest since mid-April.

Stanton hit a two-run homer, his 14th, in a five-run third. Since he moved up to the No. 2 spot, Stanton is 12 for 29 (.414) with three homers and seven RBIs in seven games, and the Marlins are 5-2 while outscoring opponents 48-22.

Miami's record before the change was 15-28.

