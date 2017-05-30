New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera
New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera 13) chases after the ball after dropping a pop fly hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Jett Bandy that allowed two runs to score during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in New York.
New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera 13) chases after the ball after dropping a pop fly hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Jett Bandy that allowed two runs to score during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in New York.

Sports

May 30, 2017 10:58 PM

Mets overcome Cabrera's error to beat Brewers 5-4 in 12

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK

Jay Bruce lined a game-ending single in the 12th inning and the New York Mets rebounded to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night after shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera allowed the tying runs to score in the seventh when he flubbed a bases-loaded popup with two outs.

Wily Peralta (5-4) pitched a perfect 11th in his fourth relief outing since he was dropped from the rotation in mid-May, but then allowed a single to pinch-hitter T.J. Rivera leading off the 12th. Michael Conforto walked and Jose Reyes grounded into a forceout that left runners at the corners.

With the infield at double-play depth, Bruce singled up the middle to end a game that that lasted 4 hours, 24 minutes. The Mets extended a winning streak to three for the first time since May 3-6 by winning for just the second time in seven extra-inning games. The NL Central-leading Brewers lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Carlos Martinez's foundation helps Hispanic kids in Fairmont City

Carlos Martinez's foundation helps Hispanic kids in Fairmont City 4:14

Carlos Martinez's foundation helps Hispanic kids in Fairmont City
Cardinals' Triple-A team creates giant Super Mario game for fans 1:17

Cardinals' Triple-A team creates giant Super Mario game for fans

St. Louis outfielder Tommy Pham after Cardinals' win over Cubs 1:58

St. Louis outfielder Tommy Pham after Cardinals' win over Cubs

View More Video

Sports Videos