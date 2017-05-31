Ward not only swept all four of his events at the meet – the long jump, triple jump and 100 and 200-meter dashes – he set two state individual all-time marks and a national record in the process.
Ward not only swept all four of his events at the meet – the long jump, triple jump and 100 and 200-meter dashes – he set two state individual all-time marks and a national record in the process.

May 31, 2017

Cahokia grad Ward earns two SEC honors

By Tod Palmer

tpalmer@kcstar.com

Missouri freshman jumper Ja’Mari Ward was chosen Wednesday as the SEC Freshman Field Athlete of the Year.

Ward won the conference title in the long jump and established top-10 marks in Tigers history in the long and triple jumps.

Ward also was among four Mizzou athletes to claim All-SEC first-team honors along with junior 5,000-meter champion Karissa Schweizer, redshirt sophomore 10,000-meter champion Jamie Kempfer, and redshirt sophomore discus champion Gabi Jacobs.

Ward’s conference title-winning jump of 26 feet, 8 1/4 inches ranks second in Tigers history, second in the nation this season and is fourth in the under-20 junior world rankings for 2017.

As a member of the Cahokia track and field team, Ward helped the Comanches win four straight state championships as well as winning the long jump state championship in 2013 and 2015 and triple jump championships in 2014 and 2015.

