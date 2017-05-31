Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Cleveland.
May 31, 2017 7:53 PM

Manaea, Pinder lead Athletics to 3-1 win over Indians

By STEVE HERRICK Associated Press
CLEVELAND

Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Manaea (4-3) retired the first 10 hitters before Francisco Lindor homered with one out in the fourth. He gave up singles to Daniel Robertson and Edwin Encarnacion, along with a walk to Jose Ramirez.

The left-hander struck out nine and won his third straight start as Oakland snapped a four-game losing streak.

Pinder, the Athletics' No. 9 hitter, hit a solo homer in the third and broke a 1-all tie with a two-run shot in the fifth.

Mike Clevinger (2-2) gave up both home runs.

