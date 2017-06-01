Washington's Taylor Van Zee celebrates after an out in the third inning against Oregon during an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 1, 2017.
Sports

June 01, 2017 8:38 PM

Thomas' 2-run shot lifts Washington past Oregon 3-1 in WCWS

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer
OKLAHOMA CITY

Kirstyn Thomas' two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning helped Washington defeat Oregon 3-1 on Thursday in the Women's College World Series.

Taran Alvelo (33-7) pitched a complete game for the Huskies, who advanced to winners' bracket play on Friday.

Washington snapped Oregon's 15-game win streak. It was the Huskies' third win in four tries against their Pac-12 rival this season.

Washington (49-12) scored one run in the third to open the scoring. Oregon (52-7) put two runners on with one out in the fifth, but didn't score.

After Thomas' homer put Washington up 3-0, Oregon's Lauren Lindvall doubled to start the bottom of the seventh. Jenna Lilley was hit by a pitch to put two on with no outs. Pinch-hitter Madi Bishop drove in a run, but that's all the Ducks got.

Oregon's Megan Kleist (20-4) pitched a complete game in the loss.

