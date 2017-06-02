State auditor expands inquiry into UNM athletics spending

The state Auditor's Office is expanding its review into the spending of public money by the University of New Mexico's athletics department.
Auditor Tim Keller said late Thursday that he has designated the university for a special audit and that it was important to get to the bottom of questions raised about expenses, compensation and perks for donors and senior staff in the athletics department.
Keller sent a letter to the university's leadership this week informing them of the expanded inquiry and requesting access to documents and staff.
The auditor was initially focused on spending related to a 2015 golf trip to Scotland that included athletics department officials and donors. The state attorney general's office also launched a former inquiry into the matter.
University officials have said they will cooperate with state authorities.
