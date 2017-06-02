How this 2-year-old therapy dog became the biggest hit in college baseball

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:25 Police dashcam video of Tiger Woods sobriety test and arrest Pause 1:39 Collinsville girls soccer headed back to state 0:45 Belleville East plays small ball in sectional win 1:08 Bettis shuts down West, leads East to sectional final 3:03 Nashville baseball coach after super-sectional loss 1:32 Potential record-breaking baseball game ends Memorial Day morning 1:05 Longest baseball game world-record attempt in Sauget 1:32 O'Fallon baseball gets regional win over East 1:19 Civic Memorial baseball downs Waterloo in regional thriller 0:33 Boze blasts two to help Lancers softball to regional title Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Video: Terri Jo Rucinski, the athletic trainer for the North Carolina baseball team and a staff physical therapist for Campus Health Services, acquired the golden retriever last year to help students through physical therapy rehabilitation. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

