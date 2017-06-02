Mississippi State shortstop Ryan Gridley, top, prepares to tag South Alabama's Dylan Hardy during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Friday, June 2, 2017.
Mississippi State shortstop Ryan Gridley, top, prepares to tag South Alabama's Dylan Hardy during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Friday, June 2, 2017. Hattiesburg American via AP Tom Isbell
Sports

June 02, 2017 9:44 PM

Randy Bell pitches complete game in South Alabama's 6-3 win

The Associated Press
HATTIESBURG, Miss.

Randy Bell threw a six-hitter to help South Alabama beat Mississippi State 6-3 on Friday night in the Hattiesburg Regional.

Bell (7-3) threw 132 pitches and retired the Bulldogs in order in the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth innings. Travis Swaggerty went 3 for 4 and had four RBIs for South Alabama (40-19).

Dylan Hardy hit a homer on the first pitch of the game and South Alabama added two more runs in the first on RBIs from Swaggerty and Drew LaBounty. The Jaguars scored three more in the fifth on Swaggerty's opposite-field home run for a 6-1 lead. It was Swaggerty's 11th homer of the season.

Cody Brown tripled in a run in the sixth for Mississippi State (36-25) and later scored. Bulldogs starter Cole Gordon (2-3) walked five in two innings.

