June 04, 2017 9:28 PM

LSU coach: Key returning from personal leave Monday

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron says Arden Key, who was the Tigers' top pass-rusher last season, will return from indefinite personal leave to the team Monday.

Orgeron also says Key recently had shoulder surgery, adding that "everything went as planned."

Key, a junior who has started his first two seasons, set LSU's single-season record for sacks last season with 12 and was named first-team All-SEC.

Key enters his third season with 17 career sacks and 21 tackles for loss in 23 games.

LSU has not publicly offered specifics on why Key, who remained enrolled in school, left the team for the spring semester. The university has said only that it was a personal matter.

