Sports

June 04, 2017 9:44 PM

Bethune-Cookman beats Florida to force deciding game

The Associated Press
GAINESVILLE, Fla.

Nate Sterijevski had four hits and Bethune-Cookman forced a deciding game in the Gainesville Regional with a 6-2 victory over Florida on Sunday.

Three of Sterijevski's hits resulted in four RBI's for the Wildcats, including a two-run single in the eighth that extended their lead to 5-2.

Bethune-Cookman (36-24) came into the NCAA tournament with only two wins in 15 appearances, but it has won three games over the weekend. No. 3 national seed Florida (44-17), which had won eight straight regional games dating back to 2015, is trying to advance to the Super Regional for the third straight year.

TJ Densmore (2-1), who was the Wildcats' second pitcher of the night, got the win with 3 2/3 innings of shutout ball. Anthony Maldonado did not allow a hit in the final four innings to get his first save.

Gators' starter Brady Singer (7-5) went 7 1/3 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on 10 hits. Deacon Liput's bases-loaded single in the second accounted for both Florida runs.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Triad players talk title with championship victory over Wheaton

Triad players talk title with championship victory over Wheaton 3:03

Triad players talk title with championship victory over Wheaton
Collinsville seniors on Kahoks' place in state soccer tournament 2:09

Collinsville seniors on Kahoks' place in state soccer tournament
Amanda Dermody sends Belleville East Lancers to super-sectional 0:30

Amanda Dermody sends Belleville East Lancers to super-sectional

View More Video

Sports Videos