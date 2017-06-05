Oregon State's Michael Gretler
Oregon State's Michael Gretler 10) celebrates his home run against Yale with Trevor Larnach
Oregon State's Michael Gretler 10) celebrates his home run against Yale with Trevor Larnach

Sports

June 05, 2017 12:43 AM

Oregon State claims regional with 8-1 win over Yale

By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
CORVALLIS, Ore.

Michael Gretler hit a three-run home run in the third inning and No. 1 national seed Oregon State went onto to win the Corvallis Regional with an 8-1 victory over Yale on Sunday night.

It was the 19th straight win for the Beavers (51-4), who will face the winner of the Clemson Regional.

Alex Stiegler hit an RBI double in the first inning to give Yale (34-17) the early lead. Earlier in the day Stiegler went 3-for-3 and drove in five runs to lead the Bulldogs to a 9-5 victory over Holy Cross and stay alive in the double-elimination regional.

Steven Kwan scored on Trevor Larnach's fielder's choice grounder in the bottom of the first to even the score. Two Yale errors allowed a pair of Oregon State runs in the bottom of the third inning before Gretler's home run.

Nick Madrigal had four base-hit bunts in the game. Brandon Eisert (5-0) pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for the win.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Triad players talk title with championship victory over Wheaton

Triad players talk title with championship victory over Wheaton 3:03

Triad players talk title with championship victory over Wheaton
Collinsville seniors on Kahoks' place in state soccer tournament 2:09

Collinsville seniors on Kahoks' place in state soccer tournament
Amanda Dermody sends Belleville East Lancers to super-sectional 0:30

Amanda Dermody sends Belleville East Lancers to super-sectional

View More Video

Sports Videos