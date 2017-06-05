Mascoutah vs. Champaign Central Class 3A Supersectional

Mascoutah’s Jacob Davis slides home to score during their Supersectional against Champaign on Monday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Mascoutah’s Jaelyn Curry singles during their Supersectional against Champaign Central.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Mascouah’s Austin Wombacher bats in teammate Anthony Moll with a two run homer during their Class 3A Supersectional against Champaign on Monday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Mascoutah’s high fives head coach Don Eddy after he hits a two run homer during their Class 3A Supersectional against Champaign on Monday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Mascoutah’s Jaelyn Curry slides safely onto second as Champaign’s Jake Cochrane bobbles the ball during their Class 3A Supersectional on Monday
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Champaign’s Jake Beesley is forced out at first by Mascoutah’s Noah Blakely.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Mascoutah’s Jordan Kraljev pitches against Champaign Central during their Class 3A Supersectional on Monday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Mascoutah’s Austin Wombacher celebrates his two run homer during theirduring their Class 3A Supersectional against Champaign on Monday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Champaign’s Joe Bagger scores during their Supersectional against Mascoutah.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Mascoutah’s Jacob Davis reaches for a fly ball during their Supersectional against Champaign Central on Monday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Champaign head coach John Staab makes a trip to the mound during their Class 3A Supersectional against Mascoutah.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Mascoutah’s Austin Wombacher celebrates his two run homer during their Class 3A Supersectional against Champaign on Monday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Champaign Central’s pitcher Dom Erlinger reacts after Mascoutah’s Austin Wombacher hits a home run during their Class 3A Supersectional on Monday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Mascoutah’s Jordan Kraljev pitches against Champaign Central during their Class 3A Supersectional on Monday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Champaign’s Joe Bagger scores during their Supersectional against Mascoutah.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com