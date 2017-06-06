Russia's Roman Zobnin is carried off the field in a stretcher injured, during the international friendly soccer match between Hungary and Russia in Goupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, June 5, 2017.
Russia's Roman Zobnin is carried off the field in a stretcher injured, during the international friendly soccer match between Hungary and Russia in Goupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, June 5, 2017. MTI via AP Tibor Illyes
Russia's Roman Zobnin is carried off the field in a stretcher injured, during the international friendly soccer match between Hungary and Russia in Goupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, June 5, 2017. MTI via AP Tibor Illyes

Sports

June 06, 2017 6:53 AM

Midfielder Zobnin latest Russian ruled out of Confed Cup

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Midfielder Roman Zobnin became the fifth Russian player to be ruled out of the Confederations Cup because of injury on Tuesday.

The Russian Football Union said Zobnin damaged cruciate and lateral ligaments in his right knee during Monday's 3-0 friendly win over Hungary. The RFU said he was heading to Rome for treatment and "will not take part in the Confederations Cup."

Knee ligament injuries can take more than six months to heal.

The 23-year-old Zobnin has started Russia's last seven games and was a key player in Spartak Moscow's run to the Russian league title this season.

Out of its original 30-man provisional squad, Russia has also lost midfielder Alan Dzagoev, forward Artyom Dzyuba, naturalized Brazilian right back Mario Fernandes and goalkeeper Andrei Lunyov to various injuries.

Russia starts its Confederations Cup campaign in St. Petersburg against New Zealand on June 17, followed by group games against Portugal and Mexico.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Triad players talk title with championship victory over Wheaton

Triad players talk title with championship victory over Wheaton 3:03

Triad players talk title with championship victory over Wheaton
Collinsville seniors on Kahoks' place in state soccer tournament 2:09

Collinsville seniors on Kahoks' place in state soccer tournament
Amanda Dermody sends Belleville East Lancers to super-sectional 0:30

Amanda Dermody sends Belleville East Lancers to super-sectional

View More Video

Sports Videos