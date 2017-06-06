Milwaukee Brewers' Brett Phillips hits a single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, June 5, 2017, in Milwaukee. The hit was Phillip's first major league hit.
Sports

June 06, 2017 8:17 AM

Prospect Brett Phillips goes 1 for 3 in debut with Brewers

The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

Brewers prospect Brett Phillips went 1 for 3 and committed an error in making his major league debut against the San Francisco Giants.

The center fielder also threw out a runner at second in Milwaukee's 7-2 loss on Monday to San Francisco at Miller Park. He got his first big league hit when he singled in the seventh.

Phillips' stay in the majors is likely to be brief while third baseman Travis Shaw is on paternity leave. Still, this will likely be good experience for one of the many promising prospects in the Brewers' system.

Phillips could be another piece of the future core of a franchise in its second full season of rebuilding.

