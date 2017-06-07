Likely favorite Classic Empire to miss Belmont with abscess

FILE - In this May 2, 2017, file photo, Classic Empire, exercise rider Martin Rivera up, gallops at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Classic Empire is out of the Belmont Stakes because of an abscess in his right front foot. Trainer Mark Casse says the abscess found Wednesday, June 7, 2017, is a recurrence of the same problem that bothered the colt after his loss in the Holy Bull in February. Classic Empire was expected to be the favorite for Saturday's 1½-mile finale of the Triple Crown series. Garry Jones, File AP Photo