Ex-Russia coach Slutsky hired by relegated Hull

FILE - In this Monday, March, 28, 2016 file photo, Russia's head coach Leonid Slutsky attends a press conference at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint Denis, outside Paris, on the eve of the friendly soccer match between France and Russia. Former Russia coach Leonid Slutsky has been hired as manager of second-tier English club Hull, Friday June 9, 2017, marking his first coaching stint outside his native country. Christophe Ena, file AP Photo