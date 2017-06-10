Matz, Cespedes spark Mets to doubleheader sweep of Braves

New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman
65) works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb works in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta. Newcomb was making his Major League debut.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto
30) miss plays a ball hit for a double by Atlanta Braves' Brandon Phillips in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte
11) makes catche on an scarf ice fly by New York Mets' Wilmer Flores in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta. It was the first game of a double header.
New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman
65) works in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta. It was the first game of a double header.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb gets helps cooling down between innings of a baseball game against the New York Mets Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta. It was the first game of a double header.
New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman
65) throws in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta. It was the first game of a double header.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb throws in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta. Newcomb was making his Major League debut. New York won 6-1 in the first game of a double header.
New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz
32) works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta. It was the second game of a doubleheader.
New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce
19) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta. It was the second game of a doubleheader.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb talks with pitching coach Chuck Hernandez
33) after being relieved in a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta. It was the first game of a doubleheader.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Matt Wisler works in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta. It was the second game of a doubleheader.
New York Mets' Jose Reyes
7) is safe at second base with a double in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Atlanta. It was the second game of a doubleheader.
