Pitcher? Hitter? Both? MLB draft marked by two-way players

FILE - In this June 10, 2017, file photo, Louisville's Brendan McKay pitches to a Kentucky batter during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Louisville, Ky. McKay's fastball-hurling left arm has made him a potential No. 1 overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft. Thing is, so has the Louisville slugger's bat. The Cardinals star is one of college baseball's greatest two-way players, a rare talent who has given big league ballclubs a tough question to consider: Do they take McKay as a pitcher, hitter–or both? Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo