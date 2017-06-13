Edwardsville’s Henderson caps outdoor career with second place at NCAA Championship

Emmonnie Henderson wrapped up her outdoor shot put career for the University of Louisville Cardinals with a second place finish at the 2017 Women’s NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships last week in Eugene, Oregon, according to a press release from the University of Louisville.

According to the press release, Henderson, a 2013 graduate of Edwardsville High School, finished second in the shot put with a throw of 17.92 meters (58 feet, 9 1/2 inches). She earned first team All-American honors. Henderson’s second place finish is the best finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on the women’s side. She passed her previous best finish of 13th in the shot put last season.

Henderson also was chosen as the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Southeast Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year.

Louisville head coach Dale Cowper state in the release, “I couldn’t be more excited for Emmonnie. She was at her best tonight and was able to pick up an NCAA runner-up finish. She was in great control of her emotions throughout the competition and came up big for us tonight.”

Henderson finished in the top two of the shot put in every competition of 2017. She is the three-time ACC shot put champion. Henderson now has two of the best NCAA Outdoor Championship finishes in school history, along with her third place finish in the discus at the 2015 NCAA Championship, according to the press release.

Henderson was a two-time Belleville News-Democrat track and field athlete of the year while at Edwardsville, where she won four state championships in the shot put and three in the discus. She also was a two-time Class 3A-4A News-Democrat basketball player of the year and a two-time first team all-state selection.