Twins take 15 pitchers on Day 3, including Woodbury standout

The Minnesota Twins went pitching-heavy on Day 3 of the draft, including grabbing a local prep standout.
The Twins made 30 selections on the final day of the draft and 15 of them were pitchers. All of those pitchers were right-handed, including Woodbury's Max Meyer. He was taken in the 34th round, No. 1,006 overall, and is the only Minnesota native the Twins chose among their 40 draft picks.
Scouting director Sean Johnson said that their board was pretty picked over after two days of drafting. That meant that the Twins went into the final day on Thursday aiming to grab players who could fit into supporting roles in the low minor leagues rather than targeting players they believe could develop into major league players.
